A number of popular brands are affected by the recall. Photo: Handout
A number of popular brands are affected by the recall. Photo: Handout
China

Pantene maker Procter & Gamble moves to reassure Chinese consumers after US recall of shampoo sprays over cancer-causing chemical

  • Products sold under popular brand names including Herbal Essences, Aussie and Waterless were recalled over the presence of benzene
  • China has a long history of product safety problems and the news triggered concerns about the safety of products sold there

Topic |   Safety in China
Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 5:51pm, 19 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A number of popular brands are affected by the recall. Photo: Handout
A number of popular brands are affected by the recall. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE