Harvard University professor Charles Lieber leaves the federal courthouse in Boston on December 14. He was found guilty on all counts on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Harvard professor Charles Lieber found guilty of concealing ties to China’s scientific talent programme
- Federal jury in Boston reaches verdict after less than three hours of deliberation
- Lieber was charged under the US Department of Justice’s ‘China Initiative’
