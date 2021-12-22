Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers year-end remarks for 2021 during a news conference at the State Department in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: AP
China

US ‘more aligned’ with allies on China, Russia, Biden’s top diplomat says

  • Washington is in a stronger position to stop ‘China’s efforts to challenge the rules-based international order’, Blinken says
  • Call with Lithuanian leader assures support amid ‘coercive diplomatic and economic behaviour’

Topic |   US-China relations
Jacob Fromer
Jacob Fromer in Washington

Updated: 7:04am, 22 Dec, 2021

