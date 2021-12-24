Peng Shuai appeared to disown her accusations against a former Chinese politician. Photo: AFP
China update: Hong Kong elections and Peng Shuai denial among our reporter’s picks for top headlines this week

  • Hong Kong holds first polls since electoral overhaul, and as we assess two years of Covid-19, Xian’s lockdown recalls measures in Wuhan back in early 2020
  • Tennis star Peng disowns her sexual assault claim, while live-streamers and teachers fall foul of the authorities over tax and their opinions respectively

