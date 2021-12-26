Residents queue for a coronavirus test in Xian. Photo: Reuters
Covid-19 cases in China show sharp rise as Xian struggles to contain virus
- The northwestern city saw 155 locally confirmed cases, with 3 in the rest of the country – almost double the previous day’s total
- The city went into lockdown last week and has introduced measures to stop people hoarding food and other necessities and to stop retailers raising prices
Topic | Coronavirus China
