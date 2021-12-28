Wang Dan, a 1989 student leader and founder of Dialogue China. He said his mother Wang Lingyun, who died on Tuesday, bravely protested to Chinese authorities about his treatment after the Tiananmen Square crackdown. Photo: AFP
Exiled Tiananmen Square dissident Wang Dan mourns the death of his mother and key defender
- Wang posts poignant obituary on social media, describing his mother as his ‘spiritual pillar’ and detailing the hardships she endured to save and protect him
- The US-based political commentator says Wang Lingyun was locked up for over 50 days after the 1989 crackdown in Beijing, causing atrophy in her legs
Topic | Obituaries
