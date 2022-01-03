Zhangjiakou’s National Ski Jumping Centre in the mountains of Chongli district. Photo: Reuters
This impoverished Chinese city bet its fortunes on the 2022 Winter Olympics. Then the Covid-19 pandemic happened
- The organisers had grand plans for a ‘fantastic, extraordinary and excellent’ event. Now the goal is to be ‘simple, safe and splendid’
- Zhangjiakou, the city hosting many of the skiing events, is hoping the event will transform its fortunes even though few, if any, spectators will be attending
Topic | Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
