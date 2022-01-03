Olympic superfan Zhang Wenquan shows his collection of Olympic souvenirs at home in Beijing. Crammed on every available surface is Olympic memorabilia. Photo: AFP
As Beijing 2022 Games approach, Chinese superfan shares his Olympic souvenir obsession
- Zhang Wenquan first caught the Olympic bug when watching the Sydney 2000 Games, then went on to volunteer at the Beijing Summer Games in 2008
- The construction worker estimates he’s spent US$62,800 on 5,000 souvenirs and he is already looking to Paris 2024 to build on his collection
Topic | Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
