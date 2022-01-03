A courier gets tested at a mobile site in Xian’s Beilin district on Sunday. The city has just begun a seventh round of compulsory mass testing. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Xian officials sacked over handling of outbreak as cases fall below 100

  • Wang Bin and Cui Shiyue – senior figures in the city’s worst-hit district – were removed from their posts to ‘strengthen’ the battle
  • It comes as locked down residents have complained of food shortages, and as the number of local infections are going down

Ben Zhao
Updated: 3:31pm, 3 Jan, 2022

