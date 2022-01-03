Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates. A witness reports buildings swaying in Taipei as a quake strikes on Monday afternoon. Photo: EPA-EFE
Strong earthquake hits off Taiwan’s eastern coast, swaying buildings in rush hour

  • Geological agencies put quake at least 6.0 magnitude and its epicentre in the sea 56km east of Hualien city
  • Reporter says buildings sway in Taipei: ‘The shaking lasted for a good 20 seconds with the ground moving left and right’

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:45pm, 3 Jan, 2022

