Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates. A witness reports buildings swaying in Taipei as a quake strikes on Monday afternoon. Photo: EPA-EFE
Strong earthquake hits off Taiwan’s eastern coast, swaying buildings in rush hour
- Geological agencies put quake at least 6.0 magnitude and its epicentre in the sea 56km east of Hualien city
- Reporter says buildings sway in Taipei: ‘The shaking lasted for a good 20 seconds with the ground moving left and right’
Topic | Taiwan
