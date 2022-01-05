Taiwan is at the vanguard of the burgeoning LGBT rights movement in Asia. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwanese activists buoyed by court ruling allowing same-sex adoption

  • Decision enables 34-year-old man to become legal guardian of his spouse’s daughter, who his husband adopted before they married
  • Taiwan became the first place in the region to legalise gay marriage in 2019 but same-sex couples still face restrictions others do not

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:20pm, 5 Jan, 2022

