Massawa port in Eritrea has a special economic zone and access to waterways that could benefit China’s trade ambitions. Photo: AFP
Massawa port in Eritrea has a special economic zone and access to waterways that could benefit China’s trade ambitions. Photo: AFP
Africa
China

China slams sanctions on new African belt and road partner Eritrea as it focuses on ports

  • The US and some European countries have punished Eritrea for its involvement in the war in Ethiopia’s Tigray region
  • The tiny nation is strategically important to China’s attempts to expand its trade, given its proximity to Red Sea, Suez Canal and Europe

Topic |   Africa
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 5:00pm, 6 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Massawa port in Eritrea has a special economic zone and access to waterways that could benefit China’s trade ambitions. Photo: AFP
Massawa port in Eritrea has a special economic zone and access to waterways that could benefit China’s trade ambitions. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE