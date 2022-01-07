Xian Gaoxin Hospital staff were punished after refusing entry to a heavily pregnant woman who lost her baby. Photo: Weibo
China update: Xian hospital drama and Olympic countdown among our reporter’s picks of the week’s headlines
- Two pregnant women lose babies and man dies after heart attack, all having been reportedly refused entry to hospitals because of Covid-19 protocols
- Beijing’s air quality improves and its Winter Olympics is only a month away, while another Hong Kong media outlet, Citizen News, announces its closure
