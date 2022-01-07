US President Joe Biden speaks in Statuary Hall of the US Capitol on Thursday, the anniversary of the January 6 insurrection. Photo: EPA-EFE
On anniversary of January 6 attack on US Capitol, Joe Biden warns that autocrats in China are gauging health of democracy
- The US president uses his speech to condemn Donald Trump for provoking the deadly assault and for continuing to lie about it
- ‘From China to Russia and beyond, they’re betting America will become more like them and less like us. I do not believe that.’
Topic | Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden speaks in Statuary Hall of the US Capitol on Thursday, the anniversary of the January 6 insurrection. Photo: EPA-EFE