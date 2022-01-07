Kayla Zhang, a finance worker, receives laser facial treatment at a beauty clinic in Shanghai. Micro-procedures -- from laser facials and fillers to thread lifts -- are fast becoming the norm in China’s cities where disposable incomes have jumped. Photo: AFP
In China, beauty is only skin deep in the ‘micro-procedure’ craze
- Lunchtime facelifts and micro-procedures are expected to be worth US$46 billion in China this year thanks to social media and other pressures to look good
- The Communist Party has banned industry advertising practices adding to ‘appearance anxiety’, such as before-and-after images
Topic | China society
