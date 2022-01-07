More than 20 people are believed to be trapped in the rubble of a canteen after a gas blast in the southwestern Chinese city of Chongqing on Friday. Photo: Weibo
Two dead in canteen gas blast in Chinese city of Chongqing: report
- Explosion erupted in staff canteen at around noon, state media reports say
- Hundreds of emergency workers combing rubble to reach victims
