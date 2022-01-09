Last year saw a dramatic fall in the number of Spring Festival trips. Photo: Reuters
Tens of millions of Chinese wrestle with Lunar New Year dilemma: stay or go?
- Many people are facing the prospect of sending a second year away from their families over the holiday because of Covid-19
- The Spring Festival normally sees the world’s largest annual movement of people, but many are now weighing the risk of travelling during the pandemic
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
