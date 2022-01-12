A woman checks into a hotel for quarantine in Wuhan on December 23, 2021. A US Senate bill would sanction Chinese officials who prevent an investigation into the lab-leak theory about Covid-19’s origins. Photo: Bloomberg
Covid-19: US Senate bill would sanction Chinese officials blocking inquiry into coronavirus origins

  • 16 Republican sponsors want to investigate whether the virus somehow escaped from an infectious diseases lab
  • Bill has no support from Democrats, who have accused Republicans of fuelling anti-Asian racism in the US with coronavirus rhetoric

Owen Churchill
Updated: 6:20am, 12 Jan, 2022

