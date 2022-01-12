A court in the Guangxi region has sentenced a man to seven years’ jail for “destroying public telecommunications facilities”. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese man jailed for 7 years after setting fire to internet cables over slow connection

  • He was at an internet cafe in the southern Guangxi region when he became enraged about the speed, according to a local court
  • It said he burned down a telecommunications box at a traffic intersection, causing thousands to lose access for up to 50 hours

Updated: 3:34pm, 12 Jan, 2022

