A court in the Guangxi region has sentenced a man to seven years’ jail for “destroying public telecommunications facilities”. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese man jailed for 7 years after setting fire to internet cables over slow connection
- He was at an internet cafe in the southern Guangxi region when he became enraged about the speed, according to a local court
- It said he burned down a telecommunications box at a traffic intersection, causing thousands to lose access for up to 50 hours
Topic | China society
