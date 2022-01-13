A broadcaster in Seoul narrates a report about North Korea’s hypersonic missile launch. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
China

US sanctions 4 North Koreans living in China it links to Pyongyang’s hypersonic missile tests

  • Those punished worked in the Chinese cities of Dalian and Shenyang to acquire supplies to help the North build its nuclear weapons programme, the US says
  • All four men were affiliated with North Korea’s Second Academy of Natural Sciences, which was previously sanctioned by the US and the United Nations

Topic |   North Korea sanctions
Jacob Fromer
Jacob Fromer in Washington

Updated: 3:39am, 13 Jan, 2022

