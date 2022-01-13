US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said Washington and the EU would address China’s “harmful non-market practices” in the aerospace industry. Photo: Reuters
US and EU will work together to confront China in the aerospace industry, trade official says

  • US Trade Representative Katherine Tai calls out ‘harmful non-market practices in the sector from countries like China that distort the aerospace market’
  • She dodges answering whether US plans to seek entry into the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership

Topic |   China economy
Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney

Updated: 6:17am, 13 Jan, 2022

