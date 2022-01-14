American Airlines has had two flight routes to China suspended after passengers tested positive for Covid-19. Photo: AFP
China suspends 26 more air routes, 4 from US, over Covid-19 infections
- American Airlines and Delta Air Lines have two routes each suspended from January 24 after passengers test positive
- Chinese aviation authority aiming to minimise imported cases, as one of the latest sparks outbreak in Shanghai
