Phone app Olympic athletes must use is easily hackable, cybersecurity group warns

  • Researchers at University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab characterise defect as ‘devastating flaw’ in app supposed to track Covid-19 cases and offer logistical help
  • Citizen Lab also says app contains file of 2,442 ‘illegal’ words related to topics like Xinjiang and Tiananmen Square, though no censoring filter is found

Updated: 7:14am, 19 Jan, 2022

As the Beijing Winter Olympics draw closer, a cybersecurity group said that an app athletes are required to use can be easily hacked, putting their personal and medical information at risk. Photo: Reuters
