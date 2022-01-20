US President Joe Biden speaks during a press conference in the East Room of the White House on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Joe Biden says he won’t lift tariffs on Chinese imports since Beijing hasn’t abided by phase one trade deal
- US president says China is not meeting its commitments, made under the Trump-era trade agreement, to purchase more American goods
- Biden acknowledges pressure from the business community but says it’s enough to convince him to change course
Topic | US-China relations
US President Joe Biden speaks during a press conference in the East Room of the White House on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE