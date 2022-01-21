Iain Duncan Smith, a Conservative MP, was among backbenchers in a debate in the UK Parliament on Thursday calling for the British government to do more to address alleged human rights against Uygurs in Xinjiang. Photo: EPA-EFE
British MPs call for government to take further measures against China over treatment of Uygurs
- Backbenchers in Parliament call for additional sanctions, import blacklists to address alleged human rights abuses
- Parliament declared China was committing genocide against Uygurs last year, but the government has repeatedly declined to make a direct determination
Topic | Xinjiang
