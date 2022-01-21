US legislators want the International Olympics Committee to confirm the free-speech rights of athletes during the Beijing Winter Games. Photo: Xinhua
US legislators want the International Olympics Committee to confirm the free-speech rights of athletes during the Beijing Winter Games. Photo: Xinhua
China

US lawmakers demand IOC reaffirm athletes’ free-speech rights during Beijing Winter Olympics

  • International Olympic Committee told it must ‘clarify that free speech by athletes is absolutely guaranteed’ after Beijing official says remarks are subject to punishment
  • Unhappy with committee’s support of China, Congress also sees introduction of Irresponsible Olympic Collaboration Act, which would strip IOC of tax-exempt status

Owen Churchill
Owen Churchill

Updated: 5:40am, 21 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
US legislators want the International Olympics Committee to confirm the free-speech rights of athletes during the Beijing Winter Games. Photo: Xinhua
US legislators want the International Olympics Committee to confirm the free-speech rights of athletes during the Beijing Winter Games. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE