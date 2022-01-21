US President Joe Biden speaks during a press conference in the East Room of the White House on Wednesday. Photo: Abaca Press/TNS
Joe Biden marshalls diplomatic troops to counter falling polls at one-year mark

  • Amid criticism, members of Biden’s administration try to make the case that there have been successes and that Donald Trump left them with multiple challenges
  • ‘In some ways, China has become a bright spot for the administration’s foreign policy, achieving what they haven’t done elsewhere,’ says one analyst

Mark Magnier in New York

Updated: 8:23am, 21 Jan, 2022

