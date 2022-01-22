The Hong Kong-flagged Ever Fortune container ship, which docked in Boston on Sunday, is the size of three football fields. Photo: Port of Boston
Ambassador Qin Gang continues push to enlist US business allies against Washington’s China trade policy
- For the second time in two weeks, a senior Chinese diplomat in the US speaks with members of the business and trade community about tensions with Washington
- Event at Chinese embassy in Washington includes port and trade union executives hailing 20 years of cargo shipments between Boston and the Chinese giant Cosco
Topic | US-China relations
