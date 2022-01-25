An aerial view of a reef in the disputed Spratly islands, where China has carried out a land reclamation project. Photo: AFP
Allies urged to use US report to help refute Beijing’s South China Sea claims

  • Washington repeats its stance that it will not accept any of China’s territorial declarations about the resource-rich region
  • ‘This study is a very important basis on which friends and allies can draw to push back on the claims,’ says US State Department official

Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney in Washington

Updated: 6:36am, 25 Jan, 2022

