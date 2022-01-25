A woman jogs past an installation near the Beijing Olympic Park at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Tuesday. Taiwan has announced it would not send officials, only athletes, to the Games. Photo: AP Photo
Winter Olympics: Taiwan says no officials will go to Beijing Games but athletes will attend
- Mainland Affairs Council calls for Beijing to refrain from using politics to ‘interfere’ with competition or ‘belittle’ the island
- Chinese Taipei’s best Olympic performance was at last year’s Tokyo Games and revived debate over whether the island should compete under the name ‘Taiwan’
Topic | Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
