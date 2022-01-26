A labourer works at a cold-rolling mill of the Wuhan Iron & Steel Group on the outskirts of Wuhan, capital of central China’s Hubei province in 2006. Photo: Reuters
China

Britain to review anti-dumping sanctions on Chinese-made steel

  • Tariffs were first put in place in 2016, when UK was a member of the European Union bloc
  • UK trade agency reviewing dozens of trade measures carried over from EU membership era

Chad Bray
Chad Bray in London

Updated: 12:10am, 26 Jan, 2022

