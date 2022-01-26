A worker gathers cotton yarn at a textile manufacturing plant in the Xinjiang region of China, where human rights abuses are suspected. Photo: AP
A worker gathers cotton yarn at a textile manufacturing plant in the Xinjiang region of China, where human rights abuses are suspected. Photo: AP
China

Lawmakers from UK, EU and other countries call for blacklists over Uygur treatment in Xinjiang

  • Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China members call for bans similar to the US Commerce Department’s Entity List
  • Lawmakers want to force investment firms to divest from companies with ties to forced labour and other abuses

Topic |   China-EU relations
Chad Bray
Chad Bray in London

Updated: 3:52am, 26 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A worker gathers cotton yarn at a textile manufacturing plant in the Xinjiang region of China, where human rights abuses are suspected. Photo: AP
A worker gathers cotton yarn at a textile manufacturing plant in the Xinjiang region of China, where human rights abuses are suspected. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE