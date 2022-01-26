A worker gathers cotton yarn at a textile manufacturing plant in the Xinjiang region of China, where human rights abuses are suspected. Photo: AP
Lawmakers from UK, EU and other countries call for blacklists over Uygur treatment in Xinjiang
- Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China members call for bans similar to the US Commerce Department’s Entity List
- Lawmakers want to force investment firms to divest from companies with ties to forced labour and other abuses
Topic | China-EU relations
A worker gathers cotton yarn at a textile manufacturing plant in the Xinjiang region of China, where human rights abuses are suspected. Photo: AP