The Senate passed a comprehensive China bill in June, but it is unclear if both parties will support the new bill in the House. Photo: TNS
China

US House finalises bill to confront China, including provisions on semiconductors and Taiwan ties

  • The America Competes Act of 2022, which runs to nearly 3,000 pages, was made public on Tuesday evening
  • Though it was quickly promoted by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the legislation’s prospects for passage are not yet clear

Topic |   US-China relations
Jacob Fromer
Jacob Fromer in Washington

Updated: 8:01am, 26 Jan, 2022

