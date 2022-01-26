The Senate passed a comprehensive China bill in June, but it is unclear if both parties will support the new bill in the House. Photo: TNS
US House finalises bill to confront China, including provisions on semiconductors and Taiwan ties
- The America Competes Act of 2022, which runs to nearly 3,000 pages, was made public on Tuesday evening
- Though it was quickly promoted by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the legislation’s prospects for passage are not yet clear
