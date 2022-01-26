A member of staff adds silver leaf to sheets of joss paper at Chen Kun-huei’s workshop in Miaoli, Taiwan. Photo: Reuters
A member of staff adds silver leaf to sheets of joss paper at Chen Kun-huei’s workshop in Miaoli, Taiwan. Photo: Reuters
China

Taiwanese family’s handmade joss paper in demand for Lunar New Year

  • Also known as ‘spirit money’, joss paper is burned at temples and outside homes to honour deities and ancestors, and pray for prosperity
  • Very few workshops still make the sacrificial paper by hand, with others moving to automated production

Topic |   China society
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:00pm, 26 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A member of staff adds silver leaf to sheets of joss paper at Chen Kun-huei’s workshop in Miaoli, Taiwan. Photo: Reuters
A member of staff adds silver leaf to sheets of joss paper at Chen Kun-huei’s workshop in Miaoli, Taiwan. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE