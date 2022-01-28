Moguls skier Kai Owens waits to board a plane on Thursday in Los Angeles en route to Beijing for the Olympics. Photo: AP
US lawmakers ask Joe Biden about steps to protect American Olympians in China
- Members of Congress express concern about ‘athletes’ physical safety from politically motivated retribution while they are in Beijing to compete’
- Request comes after a Beijing official warns that athletes whose behaviour or speech goes against Chinese regulations will be subject to ‘certain punishment’
Topic | US-China relations
Moguls skier Kai Owens waits to board a plane on Thursday in Los Angeles en route to Beijing for the Olympics. Photo: AP