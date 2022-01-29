Qin Gang, the Chinese ambassador to the United States, speaking in Washington on August 31. Photo: Xinhua
Qin Gang, the Chinese ambassador to the United States, speaking in Washington on August 31. Photo: Xinhua
China

Chinese ambassador Qin Gang warns US its strengthened Taiwan ties could lead to war

  • Taipei ‘is walking down the road towards independence, emboldened by the US, so China will not commit to giving up the unpeaceful means for reunification’, Qin said
  • The ambassador made the comments in an interview with National Public Radio in Washington

Topic |   US-China relations
Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney in Washington

Updated: 5:29am, 29 Jan, 2022

