The winner of a “365-day paid leave” New Year’s lucky draw at a Shenzhen media firm poses with his boss, company executive Huang Guoxiang (right). Photo: Sina
As China’s Lunar New Year bonuses feel the pandemic effect, is time the best gift of all?
- China’s internet is abuzz over a year-end bonus offering a 365-day paid holiday, as workers tire of the ‘996’ lifestyle
- But with rising unemployment also a concern, the lucky winner must first shake off concerns about his job still being there when he returns
