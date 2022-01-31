A woman uses a smartphone at the Huawei Customer Experience Centre in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo: EPA-EFE
Huawei takes Sweden to court after Nordic country bans Chinese tech giant’s 5G products
- Huawei said it initiated proceedings against Sweden under the World Bank Group after the Nordic country banned the tech giant from rolling out 5G products
- ‘The Swedish authorities’ decision to discriminate against Huawei and exclude it from the 5G roll-out has significantly harmed Huawei’s investment in Sweden,’ Huawei said
Topic | Huawei
A woman uses a smartphone at the Huawei Customer Experience Centre in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo: EPA-EFE