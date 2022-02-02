The US announced a diplomatic boycott of the Olympics in December to protest Chinese human rights abuses. Photo: Xinhua
The US announced a diplomatic boycott of the Olympics in December to protest Chinese human rights abuses. Photo: Xinhua
Americans favour diplomatic boycott of Olympics and view China negatively, Pew poll shows

  • Almost 90 per cent of people surveyed in January see China as a competitor or an enemy
  • ‘The shift is caused by China’s actions under Xi, the repression at home, the more aggressive approach abroad,’ says former US ambassador

