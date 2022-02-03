The UN’s top human rights body will not publish a report on suspected abuses in Xinjiang before the Winter Olympics. Photo: AFP
The UN’s top human rights body will not publish a report on suspected abuses in Xinjiang before the Winter Olympics. Photo: AFP
China

UN accused of collaborating with China to delay Xinjiang human rights report until after Olympics

  • Leaked documents show China’s negotiating position over an inspection of Xinjiang has not changed for years, amid criticism of a ‘mutually convenient stalemate’
  • The UN human rights commission says there is no timeline to release the report, which has been in the works for three years

Topic |   United Nations
Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham in Brussels

Updated: 3:13am, 3 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The UN’s top human rights body will not publish a report on suspected abuses in Xinjiang before the Winter Olympics. Photo: AFP
The UN’s top human rights body will not publish a report on suspected abuses in Xinjiang before the Winter Olympics. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE