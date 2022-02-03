IOC president Thomas Bach did not give a date for the meeting. Photo: Reuters
IOC president to meet Peng Shuai in Beijing Winter Olympics ‘closed loop’
- Thomas Bach says the Chinese tennis player will enter the Games bubble ‘to have this meeting because she wanted this’
- Peng’s well-being became a matter of concern in November when she alleged on social media that a former vice-premier had sexually assaulted her
Topic | Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
