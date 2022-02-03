Director Zhang Yimou runs with the Olympic torch in Beijing on Wednesday, the first day of the relay. Photo: Xinhua
The ‘heavy burden’ of Zhang Yimou’s second Olympics opening ceremony
- Acclaimed director is again overseeing the event and says it is important to show the ‘love, unity, and grand visions and values of the Chinese people’
- But ‘the times are different’ than in 2008 and the Winter Games show will be a lot smaller, with no more than 3,000 performers involved
Topic | Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
Director Zhang Yimou runs with the Olympic torch in Beijing on Wednesday, the first day of the relay. Photo: Xinhua