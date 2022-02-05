The US has previously accused Beijing’s Ministry of State Security of working with a global network of contract hackers. Photo: Reuters
Wall Street Journal is hit by cyberattack that security expert links to China

  • ‘We believe they are likely involved in espionage activities to collect intelligence to benefit China’s interests,’ says expert hired to investigate the attack
  • Newspaper says the hackers ‘accessed emails and documents of some employees, including journalists’

