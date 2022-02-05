US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks about the America Competes Act in Washington on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
US House passes the China-focused America Competes Act
- The final scope of the bill is unknown as it still must be reconciled with similar Senate legislation that was approved last year
- ‘This is a competition issue, making our workers and our country compete with slave labour in China,’ says House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
