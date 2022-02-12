Oil wells in Xinjiang, China’s richest region in terms of natural resources. Photo: Shutterstock
Oil wells in Xinjiang, China’s richest region in terms of natural resources. Photo: Shutterstock
Xinjiang
China

Explainer |
The past, present and future of oil in China’s Xinjiang Uygur region

  • Vast region is home to most of China’s oilfields, spread across the Tarim, Junggar and Turpan-Hami basins
  • As rapid modernisation sends China’s oil demand soaring, its petroleum industry is driving Xinjiang’s growth despite a pandemic and Western sanctions

Knowledge |   Xinjiang
Cyril Ip
Cyril Ip

Updated: 2:00pm, 12 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Oil wells in Xinjiang, China’s richest region in terms of natural resources. Photo: Shutterstock
Oil wells in Xinjiang, China’s richest region in terms of natural resources. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE