Oil wells in Xinjiang, China’s richest region in terms of natural resources. Photo: Shutterstock
Explainer |
The past, present and future of oil in China’s Xinjiang Uygur region
- Vast region is home to most of China’s oilfields, spread across the Tarim, Junggar and Turpan-Hami basins
- As rapid modernisation sends China’s oil demand soaring, its petroleum industry is driving Xinjiang’s growth despite a pandemic and Western sanctions
Knowledge | Xinjiang
Oil wells in Xinjiang, China’s richest region in terms of natural resources. Photo: Shutterstock