China’s Communist Party youth branches are increasingly organising events and social introductions for singles. Photo: AFP
China’s singles put their hearts in the hands of the party
- Local youth branches are acting as matchmakers to help single people struggling to find love in a country where men vastly outnumber women
- In rural areas the imbalance can be ‘beyond 10-to-1’ leading to soaring betrothal gifts as families battle for brides
Topic | China society
