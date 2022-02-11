China’s Communist Party youth branches are increasingly organising events and social introductions for singles. Photo: AFP
China’s Communist Party youth branches are increasingly organising events and social introductions for singles. Photo: AFP
China

China’s singles put their hearts in the hands of the party

  • Local youth branches are acting as matchmakers to help single people struggling to find love in a country where men vastly outnumber women
  • In rural areas the imbalance can be ‘beyond 10-to-1’ leading to soaring betrothal gifts as families battle for brides

Topic |   China society
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:03pm, 11 Feb, 2022

