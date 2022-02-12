From left, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi answer questions about the Quad meetings on Friday in Melbourne. Photo: Reuters
Quad alliance diplomats stress ‘adherence to international law’ but don’t mention China
- Foreign ministers of Australia, India, Japan and the United States meet to underscore the bloc’s importance, even in the face of pressing global events
- All four partners have seen their relations with Beijing worsen over issues including human rights, territorial disputes and the origins of the coronavirus
Topic | US-China relations
From left, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi answer questions about the Quad meetings on Friday in Melbourne. Photo: Reuters