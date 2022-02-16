US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Russia and the situation in Ukraine from the East Room of the White House on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Despite Russian claims of withdrawals, Joe Biden says Ukraine invasion is still ‘distinctly possible’
- American analysts have not verified Moscow’s reports that some Russian forces were returning to their home bases, according to US president
- Nato leader Jens Stoltenberg also says he has not seen ‘any sign of de-escalation on the ground’
Topic | Ukraine
