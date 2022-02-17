Chinese businessman Guo Wengui holds a news conference with Steve Bannon (not pictured) in New York in November 2018. Photo: Reuters
Chinese businessman Guo Wengui holds a news conference with Steve Bannon (not pictured) in New York in November 2018. Photo: Reuters
Guo Wengui
China

Chinese exile Guo Wengui files for bankruptcy after yacht dispute

  • The businessman had racked up fines of US$500,000 a day over 268 days for moving his vessel, the Lady May, out of reach of creditors, against a judge’s order
  • The yacht made the news in 2020 when Trump strategist Steve Bannon was arrested on board

Topic |   Guo Wengui
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 4:49am, 17 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese businessman Guo Wengui holds a news conference with Steve Bannon (not pictured) in New York in November 2018. Photo: Reuters
Chinese businessman Guo Wengui holds a news conference with Steve Bannon (not pictured) in New York in November 2018. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE