Chinese businessman Guo Wengui holds a news conference with Steve Bannon (not pictured) in New York in November 2018. Photo: Reuters
Chinese exile Guo Wengui files for bankruptcy after yacht dispute
- The businessman had racked up fines of US$500,000 a day over 268 days for moving his vessel, the Lady May, out of reach of creditors, against a judge’s order
- The yacht made the news in 2020 when Trump strategist Steve Bannon was arrested on board
Topic | Guo Wengui
