“China no longer cares about whether or not it’s being named named and shamed” about hacking and other cyber crimes, a witness told a congressional advisory panel on Wednesday. Photo: Shutterstock
US must get tough on fighting Chinese cyber espionage, congressional advisory panel is told

  • Private firms like Google and Microsoft will have to play an active role in government efforts, US-China Economic and Security Review commissioners hear
  • Beijing has exploited America’s free market system and slow responses to network hacks, witnesses say

Topic |   US-China relations
Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney in Washington

Updated: 5:15am, 18 Feb, 2022

