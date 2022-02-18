“China no longer cares about whether or not it’s being named named and shamed” about hacking and other cyber crimes, a witness told a congressional advisory panel on Wednesday. Photo: Shutterstock
US must get tough on fighting Chinese cyber espionage, congressional advisory panel is told
- Private firms like Google and Microsoft will have to play an active role in government efforts, US-China Economic and Security Review commissioners hear
- Beijing has exploited America’s free market system and slow responses to network hacks, witnesses say
